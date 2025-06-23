Lokayukta Uncovers Widespread Deficiencies and Misconduct at Mangalore City Corporation

Mangalore: A surprise inspection conducted by the Mangalore Lokayukta at the Mangalore City Corporation (MCC) on June 21, 2025, has revealed significant deficiencies and alleged misconduct across multiple departments, according to a press release issued by the Karnataka Lokayukta.

The raid, executed after obtaining a search warrant, was led by Dr Gana P. Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mr. Suresh Kumar P, and Police Inspectors Smt. Bharathi G, Mr. Chandrashekhar K.N. of the Mangalore Lokayukta Office, along with Mr. Manjunath and Rajendra Naik M.N., Police Inspectors of the Udupi Lokayukta Police Station, and staff from both Lokayukta offices. The inspection targeted the Revenue Department, Health Department, Engineering Department, Accounts Department, Town Planning Department, and the Commissioner’s Office.

Preliminary findings indicate a systemic failure in file disposal across several departments. The Revenue and Town Planning Departments appear to be heavily infiltrated by middlemen, with authorities confiscating Rs 5 lakhs in cash from a broker during the raid. A particularly egregious finding revealed that a former Health Officer of the MCC has remained in the same position for 15 years post-retirement, highlighting potential administrative irregularities.

The Health Department is facing scrutiny for a backlog of pending trade license files on the MCC Trade License website. Allegations suggest that trade licenses have not been renewed, and corresponding fees have not been collected. The Engineering Department is similarly burdened with old, unresolved files. In the Accounts Department, bills are allegedly being held pending without timely disposal, contributing to potential financial mismanagement.

The Town Planning Department faces serious accusations of disregarding regulations in the issuance of building permits. Specifically, the Lokayukta team is investigating instances where demolition orders were issued for buildings violating building by-laws, yet engineers and the Commissioner of the Town Planning Department are suspected of illegally granting permission to these same buildings.

Further investigation has revealed potential malfeasance within the city’s Drainage Supervision Department. Executive Engineers, Assistant Executive Engineers, and officers of the Drainage Division are accused of permitting unauthorized discharge of water from buildings into the city’s major drains and canals, failing to address these violations, and leading to sewage overflow into residential areas during the rainy season, creating unsanitary conditions and environmental hazards. The maintenance of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) and Wetwells is also under question.

The Drainage Supervision Department is further implicated in potentially granting permission to apartment complexes with over 25 units without requiring the construction of necessary STPs, despite the existing Underground Drainage (UGD) network’s inability to handle sewage from such large developments. Negligence in enforcing UGD-related conditions during building construction has allegedly contributed to the pollution of rivers and canals.

Kumarachandra, Superintendent of Police (In-charge), Karnataka Lokayukta, Mangalore, has confirmed that a comprehensive report detailing the findings of the inspection will be submitted to the Lokayukta Central Office for further action. The investigation is ongoing, and further details are expected to be released as the Lokayukta continues its inquiry into the alleged corruption and administrative misconduct within the Mangalore City Corporation.