‘LONGEST FLYOVER on NH -66 to be Built from Kuloor to Baikampady’- DC Mullai Muhilan

‘LONGEST FLYOVER-a Six-Lane of 3 km on NH -66 to be Built from Kuloor to Baikampady’- DC Mullai Muhilan

Mangaluru: Sources reveal that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) are preparing plans to construct a six-lane flyover of 3km from Kuloor to Baikampady in the city, and the district administration has taken the initiative to complete initial procedures. If it becomes a reality, this will be the longest flyover in the city limits. The central government has approved a proposal to construct a flyover on the stretch to decongest traffic on the NH-66 stretch. The Union Ministry of road transport and Highways has directed the NHAI to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the flyover.

Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan MP has directed officials to facilitate the preparation of a DPR by the NHAI for the project. Chairing a Kaigarika Spandana and District Level Single Window System Committee meeting the DC said NHAI has planned a separate flyover from Kuloor to Baikampady. “An approval will be obtained for the proposal at the earliest to commence the work,” he said. Office bearers of industries association raised the issue of traffic woes on NH-66 from the Baikampady industrial area junction to Kuloor, for the past several years. They pointed out that the traffic woes have been affecting not only the industrial activities but also the smooth movement of passenger vehicles.

The DC said that the proposal of building a flyover between two major points in the city will ensure an easy flow of traffic on the highway. “I will direct the NHAI officials to expedite the process of approvals and commence the work on the project at the earliest. I have already verified the problems with the traffic snarls on the stretch. Necessary steps will be taken to ensure a smooth flow of traffic,” he added. The DC also directed officials to vacate all encroachments in industrial areas.

“All necessary infrastructure, including underground drainage and sufficient water supply, should be provided to the industrial area in Baikampady. Suitable land should be identified through the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) for the setting up of new industries in the district,” the DC said.



