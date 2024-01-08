Shivakumar speaking with arrogance of power: Yediyurappa



Bengaluru: Karnataka former Chief Minister and BJP strongman BS Yediyurappa slammed Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday saying that he was issuing statements with the arrogance of being in power.

Speaking to reporters, ahead of a high-level BJP meeting in Bengaluru over preparations for the Lok Sabha elections, Yediyurappa stated that Shivakumar’s statements will not bring him respect.

“I have observed the statements made by Shivakumar regarding the DJ Halli and KG Halli communal violence incident which made national news. He is saying whatever comes to his mind,” he said.

Regarding the BJP meeting, Yediyurappa stated that the party will discuss the Lok Sabha poll preparedness.

“I have invited prominent leaders to strengthen the organisation. Many others issues will also be discussed,” he stated.

Karnataka BJP in-charge Arun Singh, state President BY Vijayendra, LoP R. Ashoka and former National General Secretary CT Ravi and others are attending the meeting.

Shivakumar had stated that injustice was meted out to the accused in the KG Halli and DJ Halli communal violence incident.

“Innocents are being framed by the previous BJP Government and they should be protected,” he said.

Shivakumar added that he does not have any issue with action being taken against those involved in violence, but if innocents are booked he will discuss the issue with legal experts and also party leaders.

The parents and relatives of 37 accused had met Shivakumar during Jana Spandana programme in Bengaluru and urged that the cases against them in connection with violence be dropped.

They maintained that the Congress had promised them that the cases would be withdrawn against their kin after the party comes to power and six months down the line they had got no relief.

Three people were killed and over 50 injured in the violence in DJ Halli and KG Halli, allegedly due to a derogatory social media post by a relative of then Pulakeshinagar MLA, Akhanda Srinivas Murthy in August 2020. The MLA’s house and KG Halli police station were torched.

In Shivamogga, Hubballi and a few other places, communal incidents had resulted in violent protests during the previous BJP regime.