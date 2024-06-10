Looking forward to work with you: PM Modi thanks world leaders

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed his gratitude to several world leaders for their best wishes as he formed the BJP-led NDA government for the third consecutive time.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau extended his congratulations via a post on X, to which PM Modi responded, “Thank you @CanadianPM for the congratulatory message. India looks forward to working with Canada based on mutual understanding and respect for each other’s concerns.”

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo also congratulated Modi, writing: “Warmest congratulations to Prime Minister of India @narendramodi for your third consecutive term as Prime Minister and the formation of a new Government. Looking forward to continuing to expand our relations and work together for the common good and the well-being of our peoples.”

PM Modi thanked the Finnish PM and said that the nation looks forward to deepening bilateral relations.

PM Modi also appreciated the greetings from Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob and assured a continued close partnership between the two nations in his third term.

Ugandan President Yoweri K Museveni also congratulated PM Modi, emphasising the shared aspirations between Africa and India.

“The people of Africa share common aspirations and goals with Indians. When India won her independence in 1947, Africans were inspired to fight and overthrow the yoke of colonialism. Today, all of Africa enjoys political freedom,” said Museveni, adding that Uganda views India as a “strategic ally” and looks forward to strengthening bilateral relations.

PM Modi thanked Museveni, highlighting the strong partnership and the significance of the African Union becoming a permanent member of the G20 during India’s presidency.

Hamid Karzai, the former President of The Islamic Republic of Afghanistan also congratulated PM Modi for retaining the post for the third time.

Extending his best wishes, he expressed confidence in PM Modi’s leadership and India’s progress.

The Prime Minister thanked Hamid Karzai for his warm wishes.

Meanwhile, Bill Gates, founder of Microsoft, also congratulated PM Modi on X.

“Congratulations to @narendramodi on winning a third term as Prime Minister. You have strengthened India’s position as a source of innovation for global progress in sectors like health, agriculture, women-led development, and digital transformation. Look forward to a continued partnership to enhance the lives of people across India and the world,” Gates wrote.

PM Modi thanked Gates, recalling their recent conversation and expressing optimism about their partnership driving innovation in governance, healthcare, climate change, and sustainable development.