LoP Rahul Gandhi used Parliament to ‘humiliate’ Hindus: K’taka BJP

Bengaluru: Karnataka State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra on Tuesday said that Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi used the Parliament to “humiliate” Hindus.

“Rahul Gandhi used Parliament to humiliate Hindus. He must answer who triggered the Sikh massacre in 1984. He should also explain whether Congress leaders are responsible for Sikh atrocities?” Vijayendra told media persons at party headquarters in Bengaluru.

He said that the same Congress which clamped down on the nation with an Emergency and unleashed atrocities on innocent people is now denigrating Hindus.

“Attacking Hindus is unpardonable,” he said.

He said that Congress has a habit of making derogatory remarks against Hindus. “P. Chidambaram called Hindus terrorists in 2010, Susheel Kumar Shinde also spoke against Hindus in 2013, and now Rahul Gandhi in 2024 has done the same,” he said.

Vijayendra also accused LoP Rahul Gandhi of lying and insulting Agniveers and spreading misinformation about the Ram Temple during his Parliament speech.

“In Monday’s speech, Rahul Gandhi revealed what is on his mind again,” Vijayendra said.

He said that Rahul Gandhi’s conduct in Parliament was contrary to the rules. “Instead of upholding the dignity of his position, he brought disrepute to the august House,” Vijayendra said.

He said LoP Rahul Gandhi and the Congress, which couldn’t even cross the 100 mark in the Lok Sabha election, is using Parliament for LoP’s whims and fancies.



