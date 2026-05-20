Lucknow varsity sacks professor over obscene call to female student and NEET paper leak ‘offer’

Lucknow: A Lucknow University assistant professor, whose obscene telephonic conversations with a female student, also a NEET aspirant, triggered wide uproar and a wave of anger, has been suspended by the University, people in the know of developments said on Wednesday.

The decision to sack the Assistant Professor was taken at the University’s Executive Council meeting, which decided to suspend Dr Paramjit Singh with immediate effect.

Paramjit Singh, an assistant professor in the Department of Zoology, attempted to lure the female student by offering her a copy of the leaked NEET exam question paper. His vulgar offer to the B.sc final year student left the student in distress, following which she also lodged a complaint with the police. The professor was subsequently arrested.

“Darling, I have arranged the exam paper for you. Come back before the exam, and I will give it to you here,” the professor purportedly told the student during a phone chat.

After the audio clip went viral, students affiliated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a massive protest on campus.

Based on a written complaint filed by the University’s Controller of Examinations, an FIR was registered at the Hasanganj Police Station on charges of paper leak. As the commotion escalated, the police took the accused professor into custody and sent him to jail the following day.

The Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) investigated the student’s charges and submitted its report to the Executive Council, following which a disciplinary inquiry committee was constituted.

The interim report submitted by the three-member high-level disciplinary committee found the professor prima facie guilty of four serious charges, including attempts to sexually exploit the student by luring her with leaked examination papers, violating the Teachers’ Code of Conduct, and causing mental harassment.

The accused teacher is also understood to have admitted before the ICC to having shared confidential examination-related information.

According to the university administration, the conduct of faculty has caused severe damage to the university’s credibility, social standing, and academic integrity.

The Lucknow University administration has directed the professor, accused of harassing and seeking sexual favours from the student, to submit a written explanation within 15 days.

The University’s missive to him also carries a stern warning that if he fails to provide a satisfactory response within the stipulated timeframe, this could result in severe disciplinary action, including the termination of his services.