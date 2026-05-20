VP Radhakrishnan, CM Dhami pay final respects to BC Khanduri in Dehradun

Dehradun: Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan on Wednesday paid final respects to former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Major General (Retd.) Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri in Dehradun, calling him an “extraordinary leader” whose contributions leave a lasting legacy.

Maj Gen Khanduri passed away in Dehradun on Tuesday at the age of 91. The final rites will be held in Haridwar later in the day with full state honours.

In a statement, VP Radhakrishnan said, “Paid heartfelt tributes to former Union Minister and former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Major General B. C. Khanduri Ji, at his residence in Dehradun today.”

“He will be remembered as an extraordinary leader, a distinguished soldier and a veteran administrator who devoted his life to the service of the nation and its people, whose contribution to improving connectivity and strengthening India’s road infrastructure remains a lasting legacy,” he added.

Several other leaders, including Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, also paid their final respects to the veteran BJP leader at his Basant Vihar residence in Dehradun.

In a post on X, CM Dhami said, “For me, revered Khanduri Ji was not merely a senior leader, but a guardian, source of inspiration, and guide. His affection, discipline, simplicity, dedication to national service, and work style will forever remain a source of inspiration. The values, guidance, and ideals imparted by him in public life are an invaluable legacy for me.”

Later, the mortal remains of Maj Gen Khanduri were brought to the state BJP office for the people and party workers to pay their final respects.

“The revered Khanduri ji made significant contributions to the service of Mother India while in the Army. Thereafter, he chose the path of public service through the Bharatiya Janata Party, making national interest and social service his life’s mission. His disciplined life, simple personality, and dedication to public welfare will forever remain an inspiration to us all,” CM Dhami said in another post on X.

“His passing is an irreparable loss to the BJP family. His fearlessness, sharp leadership abilities, and unwavering commitment to principles in political and public life will continue to serve as a source of inspiration for us all,” he added.

Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri was born on October 1, 1934, in Dehradun.

A former Army officer who transitioned into politics, Maj Gen Khanduri served two terms as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand (first from 2007 to 2009 and second from 2011 to 2012), steering the state’s administration.

From 1954 to 1990, spanning a full 36 years, he served in the Corps of Engineers of the Indian Army. During this long tenure, he served as a Regimental Commander, participated in the 1971 India-Pakistan War, held the position of Chief Engineer in the Army, and served as the Additional Military Secretary at Army Headquarters.

In 1982, he was conferred the ‘Ati Vishisht Seva Medal’ (AVSM) by the President of India in recognition of his exceptional services. The discipline, simplicity, and integrity that had become ingrained in his very being during his time in the Army eventually became the defining characteristics of his political identity as well.

He was introduced to the world of politics during the Ram Mandir movement in the 1990s, at which time he joined the BJP.

In 1991, he entered Parliament for the first time after winning the Lok Sabha election from the Garhwal constituency. Subsequently, he continued to win from this very seat in 1998, 1999, and 2004.

During Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s tenure, he served as the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways from 2000 to 2003; subsequently, in 2003, he was elevated to the rank of Cabinet Minister.

Following the 2004 Lok Sabha elections, he transitioned from parliamentary politics to state-level politics.

In February 2007, he led the BJP to victory in the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly elections, and on March 8, 2007, he assumed office as the state’s Chief Minister.

During his tenure as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, he took stringent measures against corruption and laid the foundation for a transparent and disciplined administration within the state.