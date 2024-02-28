M Shyamprasad Kamath is new MRPL MD

Mangaluru: Mundkur Shyamprasad Kamath, has taken charge as the Managing Director of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) on 28 February 2024.

Mr Kamath has a distinguished professional career spanning over 30 years in the downstream hydrocarbon industry. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering from MIT Manipal (1989) and a Post-Graduation Diploma in Management from TA Pai Management Institute Manipal (1992).

During previous tenure as Executive Director (Refinery) at MRPL, he excelled in managing operations, maintenance, technical services, and production planning. His strategic vision prioritizes operational excellence, energy conservation, reliability, and digitalization.

Throughout his career, Mr Kamath has held significant roles, demonstrating expertise in various areas. He possesses deep knowledge of petroleum functions, including project conceptualization, process engineering, production planning, and overall operations. He has been instrumental in steering the refinery towards cutting-edge advancements by championing the integration of advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML).

Mr Kamath’s vision for sustained growth, operational efficiency, and technological innovation positions him as a key driver of MRPL’s success and a leader at the forefront of the industry’s advancement.