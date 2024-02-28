PM Narendra Modi unveils 36 Infrastructure Projects Worth Over INR 17,000 Crore at VO Chidambaranar Port, Tuticorin

As part of the relentless efforts towards advancing ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India), Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi unveiled a series of transformative infrastructure projects at the VO Chidambaranar Port in Tuticorin on February 28, 2024. Organized jointly by the Ministries of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways; Road Transport and Highways; and Railways, this event marks a significant milestone in bolstering connectivity, strengthening transportation infrastructure, and enhancing maritime capabilities, not only in Tamil Nadu but across the nation.

The unveiling ceremony encompassed a diverse array of projects totaling over INR 17,000 Crore, aimed at catalyzing growth and development in the maritime industries, transportation sector, and railroads. These projects are categorized into three main types: foundation stone laying, national projects, and inaugurations, each playing a pivotal role in the nation’s socio-economic progress.

The projects to be unveiled hold a total worth of INR 10,324 Crore for foundation stone laying, INR 1,477 Crore for national projects, and INR 4,586 Crore for inaugurations, demonstrating a comprehensive approach towards infrastructure development.

Among the projects slated for inauguration are those hailing from various states such as Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Gujarat, Kerala, and Goa. From Karnataka, three significant projects under the New Mangalore Port Authority, Panambur, with a total value of INR 136 Crore, which were virtually inaugurated by the Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi.

These projects include:

a. Concrete Road from Tannirbhavi Road to MK Agrotech at NMPA:

To improve the operations and movement of trucks within the Port area the development of existing road connecting Thannirbhavi road to tank farms was undertaken. This project, completed within budget and schedule at a cost of ₹ 5.04 Crores transforming logistics with wider and well-maintained road.

80-100 trucks will be plying daily on this 12-14 meter wide, 775-meter-long roa d shall ensure efficient cargo movement leading to vital storage tanks. These tanks hold the lifeblood of various industries. Bitumen for infrastructure, edible oil for our kitchens – their timely and safe storage is crucial. From vision to reality, this project signifies progress, increased efficiency, cost savings, and a safer environment.

b. Construction of Two Nos. of Storage Sheds at NMPA:

The Port is undertaking significant upgradation by constructing two state-of-the-art storage sheds at an estimated cost of Rs. 23.78 crores. These sheds, shall offer 3,500 square meters of storage area, with a combined capacity of 7,000 metric tons and will provide much-needed boost to handling vital Exim cargo.

Providing covered storage for fertilizers & food grains, the project anticipates a significant surge, for instance Fertilizers, are projected to witness a CAGR of 4.73%, nearly doubling by 2030! Other commodities like sugar, maize, food grains, and cattle feed are expected to grow even faster, with a CAGR of 7.15%.

These new sheds signify a leap forward in efficiency and capacity for the New Mangalore Port. With visionary leadership, the port is empowered to cater to the growing needs of trade, benefiting both businesses and the nation as a whole.

c. Development of a 150-bedded Multi-specialty Hospital at New Mangalore Port on PPP Mode:

The Port is also developing a state-of-the-art 150-bed multi-specialty hospital in the Port vicinity on PPP mode at a cost of ₹ 107 Cr, bringing healthcare closer to the local community. The hospital will have three modular Operation Theatres and One Cath lab and it will be providing various multi-specialty services like Nephrology, Neurology, Cardiology, Neonatology etc and will also have Pathology, Pharmacy, ambulance services etc., under a single roof for the general public and the Port beneficiaries.

This hospital embraces inclusivity, extending all Government of India health insurance schemes, like Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, or any other public health insurance schemes of Government of India or the State Government to the general public. Thus, delivering the quality healthcare, everyone deserves, regardless of background. The hospital is expected to be operational by September 2026, transforming community healthcare and individual lives.

The virtual inauguration ceremony will witness the esteemed presence of Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping & Waterways & AYUSH; Shri Shripad Yesso Naik, MoS for PSW & Tourism; Shri Shantanu Thakur, MoS for PSW; Shri E.V. Velu, Minister for Public Works, Highways, Tamil Nadu and Minor Ports; and Smt. Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Member of Parliament, among other dignitaries.

This event marks a significant stride towards the realization of India’s vision for comprehensive infrastructure development, fostering economic growth, and ensuring prosperity for all citizens.



