‘Made In India’ hitmaker Alisha Chinai shares throwback picture of when she was ‘rebellious’

Mumbai: ‘Made In India’ hitmaker Alisha Chinai took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as she shared a throwback picture from her younger days, calling it a phase of rebellion she still proudly relates to.

Alisha took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself in a black dress paired with a light pink, fur-textured jacket that adds a soft contrast to the look. She completed the look with a statement diamond-style necklace and matching drop earrings that give a classic, evening-ready feel.

“A Little Rebellion Every Now & Then is a GOod Thing throwback pic to when i was … Rebellious… i Still Am (sic),” she wrote as the caption.

Alisha began her singing career with the album Jadoo in 1985, and by the 1990s she had become known as the ‘Queen of Indipop’.

Her initial albums include Jaadoo, Babydoll, Aah… Alisha!, Madonna, Kamasutra, Alisha – Madonna of India and Made in India. She was introduced to Hindi film music by the veteran music director and composer Bappi Lahiri.

They had many disco hits together in many films in the 1980s including Adventures of Tarzan, Dance Dance, Commando, Guru and Love Love Love.

When she started her career with him, she was playback singing for many leading actresses, such as Karisma Kapoor, Smita Patil, Mandakini,, Sridevi, Juhi Chawla, Madhuri Dixit, Divya Bharti.

One of her biggest hits during the 1980s was “Kaate Nahin Katthe” from Mr. India. Another successful track, in 1989, was “Raat Bhar Jaam Se” from the film Tridev.

In the 1990s, Chinai took on working in different films, collaborating with other music directors, such as Anu Malik, Anand–Milind, Rajesh Roshan and Nadeem-Shravan.

Throughout these years, she had several Bollywood hit songs, including “Dhak Dhak Dhak”, “Jalta Hai Badan”, “Tere Ishq Mein Nachenge”, “Chaa Raha Hain Pyaar Ka Nasha”, “Roundhe”, “Sona Sona Roop Hai”, “Mouje Mein”, “De Diya”, “Ruk Ruk Ruk” and the controversial “Sexy Sexy Sexy Mujhe Log Bole”.

Her comeback to film music was with the song “Oh My Darling” from the film Mujhse Dosti Karoge! She was also a judge on Indian Idol 3 and is a judge on Zee TV’s Star Ya Rockstar with Anu Malik.