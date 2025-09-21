Madhya Pradesh: BJP general secretary Shiv Prakash meets state party leaders in Bhopal

Bhopal: The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) national joint general secretary (organisation) Shiv Prakash participated in a crucial meeting held at Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s residence during his visit to Bhopal on Saturday.

Apart from Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Deputy Chief Ministers Jagadish Devda, Rajendra Shukla, Urban Affairs Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Prahlad Singh Patel, and PWD Minister Rakesh Singh were present in the meeting.

State BJP chief Hemant Khandelwal, along with Madhya Pradesh BJP (organisation) general secretary Hitanand Sharma, also joined the meeting, and together they held discussion on matters pertaining to the government and party.

BJP leaders held discussion on upcoming programmes related to the ongoing ‘Seva Pakhwada’ campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. They also held discussions on the ‘Swadeshi’ campaign and GST reforms, and made the people aware of these steps.

“A meeting held under the leadership of BJP national joint secretary Shiv Prakash to discuss the upcoming programmes of Seva Pakhwada, the benefits of GST reforms and the Swadeshi campaign. I am pleased that the activities of ‘Seva Pakhwada Campaign’ are being conducted across Madhya Pradesh,” Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said in a statement.

Later, Shiv Prakash, along with Khandelwal and Hitanand Sharma, attended a seminar on ‘One National One Election’ organised at Sant Haridas Girls College in Bhopal. Local area MLA, Rameshwar Sharma, also joined the seminar.

Addressing the seminar, Shiv Prakash said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made several reforms in the past 11 years of his tenure, and he has proposed ‘One Nation One Election’, which is the need of the hour.

“There are few leaders who would dare to take tough decisions, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after taking various tough decisions, has proposed to re-establish One Nation One Election in the country, and the people should support this move,” he said.

He further stated that people should understand that the time has come for the country to go for simultaneous elections to both the Parliament and State Assemblies through the proposed ‘One Nation-One Vote’, saving time and money for the country’s development.