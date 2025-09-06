Madhya Pradesh to tap veteran officials to steer Simhastha 2028 preparations

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government will engage senior administrative and police officials who served in Ujjain during the past two Simhastha (Kumbh) festivals to prepare for the 2028 event.

A decision was taken at a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav late on Friday night to draw on the experience of former officials, including retirees, who had served during the 2004 and 2016 events.

CM Yadav stated that Simhastha 2028 is a prestigious event, and their experience will be invaluable for its success.

He added that the state has also studied the arrangements made for the Maha Kumbh held in Prayagraj early this year to ensure the Ujjain event is exemplary in terms of convenience for devotees.

Chief Secretary Anurag Jain and Director General of Police (DGP) Kailash Makwana were among the senior officials present at the meeting.

Yadav stated that a detailed meeting was also held on Tuesday last, and such reviews and consultations would continue.

“Responsibilities have been assigned to the departments concerned, and preparations will be reviewed at regular intervals,” the Chief Minister said in a statement.

He further stated that necessary cooperation is also being received from relevant departments of the Central Government, as well as for the Simhastha 2028.

Recently, general managers of different railway zones met him regarding the availability and expansion of railway facilities for Simhastha in the temple city.

“Focus is being given to the development of ghats and nearby amenities to ensure smooth bathing arrangements for the devotees,” Yadav said.

The state tourism department, together with the private sector, will arrange hotel accommodation, and housing for police and departmental staff will also be secured.

Notably, IAS officers of Additional Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary rank from every department, together with the Ujjain district administration and police, have been included in the task force overseeing preparations for Simhastha 2028.

The month-long Simhastha (Kumbh) Mela, one of the largest Hindu congregations, is held every twelve years in Ujjain. The previous Simhastha took place from April 22 to May 21, 2016. Celebrated on the banks of the Shipra, it draws lakhs of devotees from within the country and abroad.