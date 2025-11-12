Maha ATS raids teacher’s homes in Mumbra, Kurla over suspected Al-Qaeda links

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Wednesday carried out raids at the residence of a teacher, identified as Ibrahim Abidi, in Mumbra’s Kausa area of Thane district, over suspected links with Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS).

According to officials, Abidi lived in a rented house in Mumbra Kausa and taught Urdu at a mosque in Kurla every Sunday.

The ATS also searched the residence of Abidi’s second wife in Kurla as part of the ongoing probe. Investigators suspect that Abidi may have been influencing children towards extremist ideologies. During the raids, the agency seized several electronic devices, which are now being forensically examined to determine any connection with terrorist networks.

According to a statement released by the ATS, the searches are reportedly linked to the ongoing investigation into the Pune AQIS case, in which a software engineer was earlier arrested for alleged links to the banned terrorist organisation. Authorities had previously recovered suspicious literature and digital evidence from the accused.

Earlier, the ATS had apprehended Zubair Ilyas Hungargekar from Pune for allegedly promoting jihad in support of AQIS and for actions deemed to endanger the unity and security of the country.

In the aftermath of the recent car blast in Delhi, the Central and state security agencies have been placed on high alert. Security has been tightened at several sensitive locations, and investigative teams have intensified surveillance efforts to prevent any potential threats or untoward incidents.

Meanwhile, on November 9, the Gujarat ATS had arrested three individuals linked with the Islamic State (ISIS) from Ahmedabad for allegedly conspiring to execute terror attacks across India.

According to Gujarat ATS officials, the suspects — identified as Ahmed Mohiuddin Syed, Mohammad Suhel, and Azad — had been under observation for nearly a year and were detained while attempting to supply weapons. The agency stated that the group was planning to exchange arms and carry out attacks at multiple locations across the country. Investigations are currently underway to identify their possible targets and collaborators.

A day later, on November 10, one of the arrested suspects, Azad, was identified as a resident of Jhinjhana town in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district. His family has denied any knowledge of his alleged involvement with terror groups and has demanded a fair and transparent investigation into the matter.