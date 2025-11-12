TN temple guard murder case: Suspect shot in leg during police encounter, arrested

Chennai: The prime suspect involved in the murder of two temple guards in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar district was shot at and arrested after he attempted to attack the police during a chase early Wednesday morning.

The man is believed to have hacked to death two night guards at a temple near Rajapalayam in the district. The gruesome double murder shocked residents. The incident took place at the Arulmigu Nachadai Vairavar Swamy Temple, owned by Sethur Sam and managed by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department.

The shrine, located in a temple complex near Rajapalayam, was guarded at night by 50-year-old Pechimuthu and 65-year-old Shankarapandiyan. At around 6.45 a.m., Madasamy, the morning shift guard, discovered both men lying dead inside the temple premises with severe injuries on their necks, hands, and legs.

The CCTV cameras were found smashed, and the DVR unit was missing, indicating a clear attempt to destroy evidence. The donation box was broken open, and scattered cash was found nearby.

Forensic experts arrived at the scene to collect samples, while sniffer dogs were deployed to trace the attackers. Police suspected that the assailants entered the temple with the intention of stealing cash and valuables, but were confronted by the guards, leading to the brutal killings.

Following an intensive manhunt, police traced the main suspect, Nagaraj, believed to be involved in the double murder.

When officers attempted to arrest him, he allegedly assaulted them and tried to escape. Police opened fire in self-defence, injuring him in the leg before taking him into custody. He was immediately taken to a government hospital under police guard for treatment.

A case has been registered under multiple sections, including murder and attempted robbery. Virudhunagar district police have intensified patrols and announced tighter night security across all temples in the area.

The shocking crime has left devotees and residents deeply shaken, with local leaders urging the HR&CE Department to install advanced surveillance systems to prevent similar incidents in future.