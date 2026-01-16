Maha civic polls: Vijayendra, Ashoka hail BJP-led alliance’s performance, express confidence of repeating it in B’luru

Bengaluru: Commenting on the victory of the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in the Maharashtra civic polls, including in Mumbai, BJP Karnataka State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashoka on Friday expressed confidence of repeating the victory in the Bengaluru civic polls.

Opposition leader Ashoka stated: “After the unprecedented victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, the BJP–Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) alliance has once again sounded a resounding victory bugle in the elections to prestigious urban local bodies in Maharashtra, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), as well as Pune, Nagpur and all major city municipal corporations in the state.

“This emphatic mandate reflects the people’s renewed endorsement of the BJP’s politics of development.”

“Heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President J.P. Nadda, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and all the workers of BJP Maharashtra, who have been the architects of this historic victory,” he said.

Just as the people of Mumbai have extended their support to the BJP, the people of Bengaluru too will bless the party in a big way in the upcoming elections to the five municipal corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), he stated.

Through the forthcoming local body elections, the path towards the decline of the Congress party in Karnataka is certain to begin, Ashoka underlined.

BJP Karnataka State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra said: “The people of Maharashtra have delivered a resounding verdict in the Urban Local Body elections, decisively in favour of the BJP-led alliance across the state, including the major city of Mumbai.”

This verdict reflects the trust placed in the leadership of PM Narendra Modi at the Centre and the governance of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the state, Vijayendra said.

“I also extend my congratulations to the dedicated karyakartas of the BJP in Maharashtra, the true backbone of our party, whose tireless efforts made this emphatic success possible,” he said.

“This mandate clearly captures the public mood and will be repeated in Karnataka when our state’s local bodies go to the polls,” Vijayendra stated.



