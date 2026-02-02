Maha Dy CM Sunetra Pawar follows Ajit Pawar’s legacy; visits Yashwantrao Chavan’s memorial

Mumbai: The political legacy of the late Yashwantrao Chavan, which was pivotal in the life of former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, is now being upheld by his wife, Sunetra Pawar, the newly-appointed Dy CM of Maharashtra. On Monday, she visited Satara and Phaltan, where she paid her respects at the Pritisangam in Karad, the memorial (Samadhi) of the state’s first Chief Minister.

Throughout his political career, Yashwantrao Chavan’s memorial and his ideologies held immense significance for Ajit Pawar; he frequently visited the site during pivotal moments of his life and often stated in his speeches that his politics and social work were rooted in Chavan’s principles. Following his demise, Sunetra Pawar appears to be upholding this tradition.

Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar offered a floral tribute at the memorial of the late Yashwantrao Chavan and later visited the residence of the late Vidip Jadhav at Lonand in Phaltan tehsil.

She will meet with Vidip Jadhav’s family to offer her condolences.

Vidip Jadhav was a security guard who was on board the aircraft with Ajit Pawar during the fatal crash in Baramati. This visit follows a recent visit by Rohit Pawar (MLA from the Sharad Pawar faction), who announced that he would take responsibility for the education of Jadhav’s children. After the meeting, Sunetra Pawar is expected to return to Baramati.

Dy CM Sunetra Pawar’s visit to the memorial of Yashwantrao Chavan was to reiterate the party’s commitment to the secular ideology of Chhatrapati Shivaji, Chhatrapati Shahu, Mahatma Phule and BR Ambedkar despite being a ruling partner in the BJP-led Mahayuti in Maharashtra and at the Centre, said a senior party leader.

After taking the oath on Saturday, Dy CM Sunetra Pawar said, “Respected Ajitdada has given the mantra of living one’s entire life for farmers, labourers, women, youth, and deprived sections. Today, carrying forward the legacy of their thoughts with unwavering loyalty to the principles of ‘Shiv-Shahu-Phule-Ambedkar’, my heart is truly overflowing as I accept the responsibility of the Deputy Chief Minister position with a sense of duty.”

She further stated, “Though the untimely passing of Dada has caused a mountain of sorrow to crash upon my heart, the true support I have is the duty-bound commitment, the strength to struggle, and the bond with the people that he taught me. I will continue to work tirelessly and honestly to realise the just, equality-based, and developed Maharashtra of his dreams. In these difficult times, the love and support from the people of Maharashtra are my true strength. With the power of your trust, illuminating Dada’s ideals, I will keep moving forward with new hope.”