Maharashtra has become a state of 20 pc commission: Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar

Mumbai: Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar, on Thursday, in the Maharashtra Assembly alleged that the state under the MahaYuti government’s tenure has become a state of 20 per cent commission, saying that payment of commission has become essential while getting work contracts.

He was speaking at the final week motion moved by the opposition parties.

“Tender management is being done everywhere. No work is done without paying 20 per cent commission, will the Chief Minister clean up? There has been a scam in the recruitment of teachers as Rs 30 lakh were taken from each teacher but no action has been taken against a single institution owner. The mastermind in this case is still not found,” he claimed.

He also charged that corruption has become a norm in the state with the state government becoming poor.

“The Chief Minister should end this corruption,” he demanded.

Commenting on rising crime incidents in the state, Wadettiwar said, “The Koytya gang had created a stir in Pune, but on the other hand, the towel banyan gang of the ruling party has now become active. They are not happy that they are giving punches.”

“What should we do with the Transport Minister after seeing the poor Scheduled Tribe man who was beaten up because he did not get good food? Should we apply this justice to the Ministers who do poor construction, or to the Health Minister who did not get medicine in the hospital?” he asked.

Wadettiwar criticised the state government’s functioning and said that it has become a state of chaos.

“Maharashtra was a civilised state, but today our state is known for farmer suicides and drugs. Senior BJP MLA Sudhir Mungtiwar said that drugs worth Rs 11,000 crore and synthetic drugs worth Rs 10,000 crore have been found in the state. This is just the tip of the iceberg, the ruling MLA is giving this information, so you can imagine how serious the situation is in the state,” he remarked.

“Somnath Suryavanshi, a young man who participated in the constitution movement, was killed in Parbhani. The government told the House that he died due to a respiratory illness, but now the court has ordered to register cases against the police, what action will the government take now,” he said.

He alleged that more than 700 km of illegal optical fibre cable was laid in Mumbai but a revenue of Rs 700 crore has been siphoned off by the company which has bagged the contract.

He demanded an inquiry into this matter.