Maharudrayaga: Mega Job Fair to be held at Kodavoor on May 18

Over 60 reputed companies to participate; more than 6,000 job opportunities available

Udupi: A mega job fair will be organised on May 18 at Viprashree Sabhabhavana in Kodavoor as part of the Maharudrayaga being conducted under the leadership of Prasad Raj Kanchan at Shri Shankaranarayana Temple, Kodavoor, said Dr. Divya Rani, Chairperson of the Job Fair Committee.

Addressing a press conference, she said that more than 60 reputed companies would participate in the fair, offering over 6,000 job opportunities. Companies from sectors including management, engineering, manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, banking and finance, sales and marketing, technical services, logistics, service industries and skill-based sectors will take part in the event.

Major companies such as Toyota-Kirloskar, Invenger Technologies, Majestic Global Logistics, Anan Group, Winman Software, Amazon, Bravera Technologies, VRN Infotech, Dr. Reddy’s Foundation, Swiggy, HDFC Bank, Manipal Payment and Identity, and Accolade will participate in the job fair.

More than 6,000 employment opportunities will be available for candidates with qualifications such as degree, diploma, engineering, ITI, PUC, SSLC and various skill-based certifications. Candidates will get opportunities to attend direct interviews, interact with company representatives and explore job openings in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru and Udupi.

Dr. Divya Rani further said that, for the first time in Udupi, special startup and self-employment guidance programmes are being introduced as part of the event. Manipal Universal Business Incubators, Yenepoya Technology Incubator and RUDSETI institutions will provide guidance and mentorship to youth aspiring to start their own businesses.

Revathi Nadgiri, Satwik S. Acharya and Dhruv Raj were present at the press conference.