MAHE Manipal to Celebrate Academic Excellence at 32nd Convocation

616 students from diverse disciplines to be honored for their academic achievements

Mangalore: Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), an Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University, is set to host its 32nd Convocation Ceremony on Saturday, 24th May 2025. The ceremony will commence at 3:00 PM at the Dr TMA Pai International Convention Centre, MG Road, Mangaluru.

Dr. Abhijat Sheth, the esteemed President of the National Board of Examinations under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, will grace the ceremony as our Chief Guest. Dr. H S Ballal, Pro-Chancellor, Lt Gen (Dr) M D Venkatesh, Vice Chancellor, Dr. Sharath K Rao, Pro Vice-Chancellor -Health Sciences, Dr. Dilip G Naik, Pro Vice-Chancellor -Mangalore campus, Dr. Narayana Sabhahit, Pro Vice Chancellor-Technology & Science, Dr. Giridhar Kini, Registrar, MAHE, Dr. B. Unnikrishnan, Dean, Kasturba Medical College, Mangaluru, and Dr. Ashita Uppoor, Dean, Manipal College Of Dental Sciences, Mangaluru, will be present to mark the occasion.

With excitement building as the convocation day draws near, Dr. Dilip G Naik, Pro Vice Chancellor of MAHE, shares his thoughts, “Convocation is always a special day for everyone, it’s more than just a ceremony; it’s a celebration of the dedication, resilience, and growth of our students over the years. Watching them step into the world with confidence and purpose is a proud moment for all of us. It will be a joyous occasion for families, faculty, and the entire MAHE community”.

Dr. B. Unnikrishnan, Dean, Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore, said “Convocation is a time to reflect on the academic journey and the values that have shaped our students. As they move forward, I am confident they will carry with them the spirit of inquiry and compassion that MAHE stands for.”

Speaking at the event, Dr. Ashita Uppoor, Dean, MCODS, Mangalore, highlighted “Our students leave not just with degrees, but with a deep sense of purpose and professionalism. This convocation marks the beginning of their contribution to society as responsible healthcare providers.”

The ceremony will feature the awarding of degrees, gold medals, and special honours to meritorious students, showcasing their hard-earned achievements. As the graduating cohort takes their formal oath, the event will stand as a moment of pride and accomplishment, marking the closure of one chapter and the beginning of another.

About Manipal Academy of Higher Education:

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is an Institution of Eminence Deemed-to-be University. MAHE offers over 400 specializations across the Health Sciences (HS), Management, Law, Humanities & Social Sciences (MLHS), and Technology & Science (T&S) streams through its constituent units at campuses in Manipal, Mangalore, Bangalore, Jamshedpur, and Dubai. With a remarkable academic track record, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and significant research contributions, MAHE has earned recognition and acclaim nationally and internationally. In October 2020, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, awarded MAHE the prestigious Institution of Eminence status. Currently ranked 4th in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), MAHE is the preferred choice for students seeking a transformative learning experience and an enriching campus life, and for national & multinational corporates looking for top talent.