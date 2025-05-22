KSPCB and MRPL Join Forces for Beach Cleaning Drive at Surathkal

Mangaluru: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL), in collaboration with the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) – Mangaluru, organized a beach cleaning drive at Guddekopla Beach near Surathkal on May 20, 2025. The initiative was part of the World Environment Day 2025 celebrations and aligned with the Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) program for FY 2025–26.

Chief Guest Dr. Lakshmikanth H., Environmental Officer, KSPCB-Mangaluru, inaugurated the event. Special invitee Dr. Manju R., KSPCB-Mangaluru, and prominent local community leaders Mr. Keshava Kundar and Mr. Sudheer Shriyan, also graced the occasion. Senior officials from MRPL including Mr. Suresh K. Rao, Group General Manager (HSE); Mr. M.S. Sudarsan, Chief General Manager (HSE); General Managers Mr. Prasanna Kumar T and Mr. Rajendra Acharya; employees of MRPL and KSPCB; and residents of Guddekopla actively participated in the event.

Despite intermittent rainfall, over 150 enthusiastic volunteers came together in this impactful initiative. The drive aimed to raise awareness about the detrimental effects of environmental pollution on marine life and coastal ecosystems, encourage reduction in plastic usage, promote responsible waste disposal, and inspire sustainable living practices among communities.