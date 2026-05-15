Karnataka Government Pledges to Address Transport Employees’ Demands Amid Strike Threats

Udupi: In the face of potential strike action by transport employees, Karnataka Transport and Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy has affirmed the state government’s commitment to resolving outstanding issues, including the disbursement of salary arrears and the implementation of a revised wage structure.

Speaking to members of the press in Udupi, Minister Reddy addressed the concerns of transport employees, stating, “We have already communicated the government’s position regarding wage revision. We are awaiting the decision of the employees. We are aware of the proposed strike; we will observe the situation as it unfolds.”

The Minister elaborated on the established practice of wage revisions occurring every four years. He noted that the revision scheduled for 2020 was delayed due to the unprecedented challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. Subsequently, in 2023, the then-Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s administration approved a 15 percent wage revision, effective from April 1, 2023.

Mr. Reddy acknowledged the transport employees’ demand for a mandatory four-year wage revision cycle and emphasized that extensive discussions have already taken place on this matter. He also recognized the previous government’s support for the transport sector, despite the economic hardships caused by the pandemic.

Addressing concerns regarding a reported 20 percent fare increase by private bus operators, Minister Reddy clarified that buses operating under state permits are not authorized to unilaterally increase fares. Any such decisions, he stated, must be made by a committee chaired by the Deputy Commissioner at the district level. He further explained that only high-end buses operating under All India permits have increased fares, and these are not subject to state government control. The Minister explicitly stated that there are no current proposals to increase fares for government-operated buses.

Turning to the issue of rising petrol and diesel prices, Minister Reddy drew a comparison to the UPA government’s tenure, during which crude oil prices were significantly higher, ranging from 130 to 140 dollars per barrel. He argued that the UPA government provided fuel at lower rates through the implementation of subsidies. He criticized the current central government, alleging that despite a decrease in crude oil prices, consumers are not benefiting due to the withdrawal of subsidies on gas, petrol, and diesel. He urged the central government to reinstate subsidies to ensure affordable fuel prices for the public.

Finally, addressing speculation surrounding a potential cabinet reshuffle within the state government, Minister Reddy stated, “There may be a cabinet reshuffle, but I have no information regarding any change in leadership.” He also responded to inquiries about flex banners featuring D.K. Shivakumar as the Chief Minister, stating, “I am not aware of that matter.”