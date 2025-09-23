Mahesh Shetty Timarodi Externed from the District for One Year

Belthangady: In a move aimed at maintaining law and order, authorities have ordered the externment of Mahesh Shetty Timarodi, a resident of Ujire, from the district for a period of one year. Timarodi is implicated in over 32 criminal cases spanning the district.

The Belthangady police department compiled and submitted a detailed report outlining the numerous cases registered against Timarodi to Stella Verghese, the Assistant Commissioner of Puttur. Upon thorough review of the submitted documentation, the Assistant Commissioner issued the externment order on September 18th.

As per the order, Mahesh Shetty Timarodi is required to reside in Manvi Taluk, located in the Raichur district, for the duration of the one-year externment period. The order stipulates his absence from the jurisdiction of the district from which he has been externed.

Confirmation of the order’s issuance has been received by the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DYSP) of the Bantwal Subdivision. Sources indicate that the externment process is slated for imminent implementation.