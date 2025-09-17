Major Heist Grips Vijayapura as SBI Branch Suffers Extensive Losses

Vijayapura: A daring robbery at a State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Chadachana town, Vijayapura district, has resulted in the theft of approximately ₹8 crore in cash and over 50 kilograms of gold. The incident, which transpired on Monday night, has prompted a large-scale investigation and heightened security measures throughout the region.

Preliminary reports indicate that a group of more than five armed assailants forcibly entered the bank premises, brandishing pistols and other weapons. Bank personnel, including the branch manager and cashier, were reportedly taken hostage, with their hands and feet bound, before being confined to a secure room. Authorities suspect the perpetrators pilfered approximately Rs 8 crore in cash and over 50 kilograms of gold during the audacious operation.

Law enforcement officials are currently exploring the potential involvement of a criminal organization with connections to the neighboring state of Maharashtra. In response, the Vijayapura police have implemented a stringent blockade on all major thoroughfares connecting the district to Maharashtra, with the objective of intercepting the fleeing suspects.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Lakshman Nimbaragi is spearheading the investigation, with senior police officials establishing a command post at the crime scene. The dog squad and fingerprint experts have been dispatched to the bank to gather critical forensic evidence. Investigators have confiscated CCTV footage and hard drives from the bank and are meticulously reviewing surveillance recordings from nearby businesses and residences.

News of the robbery has triggered widespread anxiety among SBI customers, particularly those who maintain lockers at the affected branch. Scores of concerned individuals have gathered at the scene, posing logistical challenges for law enforcement officers tasked with maintaining order and securing the area.

During their escape, the robbers’ vehicle reportedly collided with livestock near Hulijanti village. Witnesses claim the perpetrators brandished firearms to intimidate local residents before continuing their flight. Police recovered several pieces of jewelry bearing the registration number KA 24 DH 2456, which apparently fell from the getaway car. It is currently believed that the remaining members of the gang dispersed and fled separately.

“A comprehensive investigation is underway to ascertain the full scope of the robbery,” stated SP Lakshman Nimbaragi. “The exact amount of cash and gold stolen will be determined following a thorough audit and inventory of the bank’s holdings.”

The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, raising concerns about the robustness of security protocols at financial institutions in the region. Authorities have assured the public that all available resources are being deployed to apprehend the culprits and recover the stolen assets. The investigation remains active and ongoing.