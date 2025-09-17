Mangaluru Police Arrest Three Individuals on Allegations of Marijuana Trafficking

Mangaluru: Vittal police apprehended three individuals on Monday, suspected of attempting to distribute marijuana in the Erumbu Road area of Alike village, situated within the Bantwal taluk. The arrested individuals have been identified as Sanath Kumar, 23, a resident of Mangalapadavu in Vittal; Razik, 23, from Vittal Kasaba village; and Chetan, 23, also a resident of Mangalapadavu, according to official police statements.

The operation led to the seizure of 6.27 grams of marijuana, along with three mobile phones, a small knife, and a two-wheeled vehicle, all allegedly belonging to the accused. A formal case has been registered, and the suspects are currently facing charges related to the possession and attempted sale of a banned narcotic substance.

The apprehension occurred when Vittal Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) Ramakrishna and his team encountered the accused individuals under suspicious circumstances along the roadside. Subsequent interrogation revealed that the individuals were allegedly engaged in the illicit trade of marijuana.

Authorities have also confirmed the detention of a fourth individual, Dhyan Kerkera, 23, a resident of Ermemajalu, in connection with the case. Kerkera is currently under investigation as law enforcement officials work to ascertain the full extent of his involvement in the alleged drug-related activities.

The Vittal police are continuing their investigation to uncover any additional individuals or networks potentially linked to this case, underscoring their commitment to combating drug trafficking within the region.