Major Water Pipeline Damage Disrupts Supply in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: A significant disruption to the water supply network in Mangaluru has occurred following a major breach in a primary water pipeline. The 1100 mm diameter pipeline, responsible for conveying treated water from the Thumbe (80 MLD) purification plant to the Mangaluru City Corporation’s distribution network, sustained damage near Kannur, in close proximity to Padil, earlier this morning.

The incident has necessitated an immediate suspension of water supply to a substantial portion of the city, impacting numerous residential and commercial areas. The Mangaluru City Corporation has confirmed that emergency repair operations are currently underway at the site of the damage. Engineers and work crews are focused on expediting the restoration process.

According to preliminary estimates released by the City Corporation, the repair work is anticipated to extend until the morning of November 19, 2025. Consequently, residents and businesses can expect the water supply to remain disrupted until Wednesday evening, at which point gradual restoration is projected.

The following areas are currently experiencing a complete cessation of water supply: Padil, Maroli, Kankanady, Mangaladevi, Jeppu–Panir, Mulihitlu, Bolar, Car Street, Mannagudda, Pandeshwar, State Bank Area, Shaktinagar, Kannur, Bajal, Jappinamogaru, Alape, Attavar, Ullal Nagar, Chilimbi, Kodikal, Urwa Store, Ashoknagar, Kudupu, Vamanjoor, Bondel, Kavoor, and Marakada. Additionally, several surrounding areas are also affected and will remain without water service until the pipeline is fully repaired and operational.

In light of this unforeseen event, the Mangaluru City Corporation has issued a public advisory urging all residents and commercial establishments to exercise utmost prudence in water consumption. The Corporation emphasizes the importance of conserving available water resources and utilizing them judiciously throughout the duration of the repair works.

Cooperation from the public is deemed critical to mitigating the inconvenience caused by the water supply interruption. The City Corporation will continue to provide updates on the progress of the repair efforts and the anticipated timeline for complete restoration of water services.