Malaysian PM vows to prioritise strengthening resilience in semiconductor sector

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysia will prioritise working with reliable partners and strengthening resilience in its semiconductor sector to shield it against external disruptions and trade tensions, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has said.

Deepening regional cooperation through the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and other mechanisms will also help the sector resist external shocks and facilitate development through research and development, as well as by creating demand as companies in the region upskill and improve their own capabilities, Anwar on Thursday said in his keynote speech at the ASEAN Semiconductor Summit 2025, Xinhua news agency reported.

“True supply chain resilience means eliminating weak links, either by producing what we need effectively or securing reliable partnerships to access what lies beyond our domestic capabilities. In these volatile times, diversifying our options is not just wise, it is essential,” he said.

“Our established semiconductor ecosystem is well poised to help us move beyond an FDI-first model and focus on building homegrown champions. This does not mean turning away investors, but being more strategic and prudent. We want long-term collaborators who grow with us, and we will continue to welcome partners who strengthen our supply chains, transfer their knowledge and technologies,” he added.

Anwar added that Malaysia is working to expand its pool of trained engineers to address shortages, and that the country is also contributing to a broader ASEAN-wide effort – leveraging the grouping’s collective strengths rather than acting individually – to more effectively address shared challenges.

“Malaysia must build on its local strengths to serve a larger regional and global purpose. By strengthening our domestic ecosystem, we are also helping to raise ASEAN’s industrial capacity,” he said.

The ASEAN Semiconductor Summit (ASEMIS) is a high-level gathering of government officials, policymakers, and industry leaders from across the ASEAN region and global semiconductor associations.