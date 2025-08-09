Malpe Fishermen Venture into Sea after Offering ‘Samudra Puja’

Udupi: The Malpe Fishermen’s Association organized the traditional ‘Samudra Puja’ ceremony at Malpe beach today. The ritual, aimed at seeking the blessings of the sea god, marked the beginning of the fishing season.

Fishermen gathered in large numbers to offer prayers, milk, coconuts, and flowers to the sea, seeking protection and a bountiful harvest. The ceremony began with a procession from the Vadabhandeshwara Temple in Udupi, highlighting the deep connection between the fishermen’s community and their faith.

Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna emphasized the significance of Samudra Puja, saying, “Today is a great day for the Mogaveera community. This tradition is a testament to the community’s reverence for the sea and their prayers for a safe and prosperous fishing expedition.”

The event was attended by notable figures, including Former Minister Pramod Madhwaraj and Fishermen leader Hariyappa Kotian, underscoring the importance of this cultural celebration.

With the Samudra Puja ceremony, the fishermen set out to sea, seeking a fruitful fishing season and the blessings of the sea god.