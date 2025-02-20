Parashurama Statue Controversy: Congress Leader Demands Reconstruction in Karkala

Udupi: Congress leader Muniyalu Udaya Shetty has called for the reconstruction of the Parashurama statue in Karkala, Udupi, in a religiously acceptable manner. The current statue, installed on Umikal Hill, has been deemed a replica, sparking controversy and tarnishing Karkala’s reputation globally ¹.

Shetty accused Karkala MLA Sunil Kumar of falsely accusing the Congress government and him of obstructing the statue’s construction. He emphasized that the land allocation for the statue was done without approval, misleading people in the name of tourism ¹.

The issue has become a sensitive matter, with locals and elders mentioning the presence of divine symbols on Umikal Hill. Shetty stressed the importance of discussing and consulting with responsible people and religious leaders to resolve the issue ¹.

The Parashurama statue controversy has been ongoing, with allegations that the statue was made of fiberglass instead of bronze, as initially claimed. The investigation into the idol misappropriation is currently underway.