Malpe Police Apprehend Suspect, Recover Stolen Goods in Theft Case

Udupi: The Malpe police have successfully arrested a suspect in connection with the theft of cash and a mobile phone belonging to a 21-year-old woman. The incident, which occurred on March 21st along the Kellar Kallabettu-Santhekatte road, involved the theft of a bag containing a mobile phone, cash, and a purse.

The victim, identified as Saraswati, a resident of Bagalkot visiting her mother in Kellar Kallabettu, reported that her bag was snatched while she was walking with her son. The stolen bag contained a mobile phone valued at approximately Rs 13,000, Rs 2,500 in cash, and a ladies’ purse.

Following the registration of a case, the Malpe police, led by Sub-Inspector Ravi, initiated a comprehensive investigation to identify and apprehend the perpetrator. Through diligent efforts, police apprehended Darshan Kumar, a resident of Malpe Thottam, as the primary suspect.

Subsequent to the arrest, authorities successfully recovered the stolen mobile phone, cash, and purse from Kumar’s possession. The recovered items have been positively identified as belonging to Saraswati.

The swift action and dedication demonstrated by the Malpe police in resolving this case have been commended, bringing relief to the victim and her family.