Malpe Police Initiate Case Against Manju Kola for Incendiary Speech at Protest

Udupi: The Malpe Police have registered a self-initiated First Information Report (FIR) against Manju Kola, former district president of the Hindu Yuva Sena, following a speech deemed provocative and potentially inciting. The speech was delivered on March 22nd during a protest meeting organized by the Malpe Fishermen’s Association concerning the recent assault of a woman at the Malpe port.

Mr. Kola’s address allegedly referenced a past incident in Gangolli, drawing a comparison to the current situation and directly addressing the Superintendent of Police (SP). According to reports, Kola alluded to a previous instance where a fisherman’s detention led to a large-scale protest involving 10,000 fishermen, necessitating the SP’s intervention.

The FIR states that Kola warned against a recurrence of similar incidents, threatening a repeat of the “Gangolli story” in Malpe if demands were not met regarding the specific section mentioned by Raghupathi Bhat on March 25th. He further urged coastal residents to unite and block the road connecting Gangolli to Mangalore, questioning the legitimacy of those who failed to participate. Additionally, Kola demanded the immediate release of four women detained in connection with the port incident.

Law enforcement officials contend that Kola’s speech contained language that incited public sentiment, promoted hatred, and provoked those in attendance. As a result, the Malpe Police have registered a case under Sections 57, 191(1), and 192 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). An investigation is currently underway, and the police have indicated that further action will be determined based on the evidence gathered.

The registered case has raised concerns amongst local authorities, who have stressed the vital importance of upholding law and order within the region. The police department is appealing to the public to remain calm and cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation.

The Malpe Fishermen’s Association continues to protest the assault incident and advocate for justice for the victim. They have also requested the intervention of local authorities to ensure the prevention of similar occurrences in the future.

The case against Manju Kola marks a significant development in the investigation surrounding the Malpe port incident. Police investigators are actively reviewing evidence and gathering witness statements to determine the full extent of Mr. Kola’s involvement and the impact of his speech.



