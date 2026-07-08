Mamata accuses police of violating HC order, warns of legal action

Kolkata: Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday accused the police of disobeying the Calcutta High Court’s order and warned of initiating legal proceedings against the officials concerned for alleged contempt of court.

The Trinamool Congress leader made the remarks after chaos broke out during her party’s protest march in Kolkata against the alleged rape and murder of a minor in Baruipur. She alleged that despite the Calcutta High Court permitting the procession, it was obstructed and the police remained inactive.

The procession was organised by the Trinamool student wing with the permission of the Calcutta High Court.

According to Mamata Banerjee, the police administration had been informed in advance about the designated route of the procession. She alleged that the peaceful programme, organised while exercising democratic rights guaranteed under Articles 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution, was deliberately obstructed.

Criticising the state government, she said: “The current administration is more interested in politics than the welfare of the common people of the state. The supply of eggs under the mid-day meal scheme has been stopped for political reasons, as a result of which numerous poor school students in the state are being directly deprived of necessary nutrition.”

Mamata Banerjee said the democratic voice could not be suppressed through intimidation, coercion or the use of force. She alleged that the government was relying on a section of the police to suppress political opponents.

She also alleged that a section of the police was leaking confidential information about opposition programmes to BJP workers. She called for the immediate restoration of the rule of law and peace in the state.

Mamata Banerjee further warned that the Trinamool Congress would initiate contempt proceedings against police officers who allegedly failed to comply with the High Court’s order.

She claimed that several women, senior citizens and young party workers, including the chairperson of the party’s IT cell, were seriously injured during the violence. According to her, the situation became so serious that she had to step out of her residence to assist the injured workers.

Expressing her disappointment, she said: “Did the people of Bengal vote for this change? Change should mean peace, security, a reduction in violence and a significant decline in crimes against women.”

She also alleged that BJP supporters had started gathering on motorcycles outside her residence from early morning, creating what she described as an atmosphere of intimidation. Although personnel from the police Special Branch were deployed outside her residence, she alleged they made no attempt to control the situation.

Mamata Banerjee further alleged that despite hand microphones being permitted along the court-approved route, the police forcibly confiscated them from Trinamool workers.

She also claimed that while restrictions were imposed on the Trinamool procession, BJP programmes were allowed to proceed without obstruction.

The Trinamool leader alleged that while the police were engaged in obstructing the opposition’s programme, ruling party supporters played loud music on DJs from the morning and gathered anti-social elements outside the venue, creating unrest in the area. She further alleged that after entering the procession, they raised provocative slogans and assaulted Trinamool workers.