Nitin Gadkari inspects Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, reviews safety measures in Rajasthan

Jaipur: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday inspected various stretches of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Bundi district.

The leaders visited the Labana Interchange and stopped at multiple locations along the route to review the ongoing construction work.

Earlier, they were accorded a warm welcome on their arrival, while Chief Minister Sharma also visited an exhibition organised at the venue.

Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar, Minister of State for Energy (Independent Charge) Hiralal Nagar, other public representatives, officials and local residents were present on the occasion and welcomed the delegation at various locations.

Earlier in the day, Gadkari arrived in Rajasthan to inspect the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and review safety measures along the corridor.

During his visit to the Pinan rest area in Alwar district, the Union Minister chaired a review meeting with officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and directed them to strengthen patrolling and improve traffic management on the expressway.

Gadkari instructed the NHAI and the police to intensify patrolling to enhance road safety and ensure quicker emergency response.

He also directed that trucks should not be allowed to park indiscriminately along the expressway and stressed strict enforcement to help prevent accidents.

Speaking at the Pinan rest area, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari said the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway had significantly reduced travel time between Delhi and Mumbai, boosting trade, tourism and connectivity.

She said the Union government had implemented several measures to improve safety on the expressway, including enhanced emergency response systems, CCTV surveillance and speed monitoring devices.

She added that the inspection was aimed at ensuring there was no compromise on construction quality or road safety standards.

Diya Kumari also said the Union government remained sensitive to incidents such as vehicle fires and was working to further strengthen safety mechanisms on the expressway.

After reviewing the arrangements at the Pinan rest area, Gadkari proceeded to the next leg of his inspection.

A senior delegation of officials from the NHAI and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways accompanied the Union Minister and briefed him through a detailed presentation on the expressway’s progress, maintenance and safety measures.