Mamata Banerjee announces initiatives by Kolkata Police to enhance women’s night-time safety

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday announced the launch of two women-centric initiatives by Kolkata Police aimed at strengthening the safety and security of women across the city, particularly during late-night hours.

Taking to her X handle, Banerjee said the initiatives are designed to enhance women’s confidence further and ensure prompt assistance when needed.

“Proud to share that, for further increasing the safety and confidence of women in our city, Kolkata Police is launching two more initiatives from today,” she said.

Banerjee continued, “First, several all-women Pink Booths at key city intersections will be commissioned and will be operational from evening to midnight, today onwards. My sisters in the city will be able to connect directly with the lady officers of KP for any assistance in these booths.”

At the same time, the Chief Minister informed that the women’s mobile patrol teams will also be on duty at night.

“Second, today evening onwards, several ‘SHINING’ (as I have named them) all-women mobile patrol teams will also be on duty from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., patrolling E.M. Bypass and other major city roads used by my working sisters during night hours,” she said.

According to her, Kolkata continues to be the safest city in the country over the years. “I am sure these two unique new initiatives will go a long way in furthering the same,” she added.

According to official sources, the measures come in the backdrop of recent incidents of molestation reported in different parts of the city, including cases involving women being harassed inside moving vehicles during late-night hours. While police had arrested the accused in those cases, concerns over women’s safety had resurfaced.

The state government said the introduction of the Pink Booths and the ‘SHINING’ patrol teams is aimed at ensuring quicker response, improved accessibility to police support, and proactive patrolling to deter crime, creating a safer environment for women in Kolkata.