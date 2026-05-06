Mamata Banerjee has lost mandate, will be left with no political trace: BJP leaders launch sharp attack

New Delhi: BJP leaders on Wednesday intensified their criticism of West Bengal’s outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that she has lost public mandate and is politically weakening.

In a series of statements, BJP leaders claimed that her party’s influence in West Bengal is declining and warned that she could soon be left with “no political trace” in the state.

BJP National Spokesperson, Shahnawaz Hussain said, “Mamata Banerjee has lost her election, she has lost her party’s election… Now, out of fear, she is saying that she will strengthen the INDIA bloc and remain as a worker because she knows that the Bharatiya Janata Party has dealt such a blow that in the coming days, Mamata Banerjee’s party will have no trace left in West Bengal…”

Taking a stronger line, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal criticised the West Bengal Chief Minister’s reported refusal to step down, stating, “These are fascist people who do not respect the Constitution, and the fascist form of Mamata Banerjee has now come out before the people of West Bengal and the entire country. Democracy demands that the mandate given by the country be respected…”

He further added comparisons with other states, saying, “DMK’s Stalin and Keralam’s Pinarayi Vijayan immediately resigned. Now, to say that ‘I will not resign’ makes it clear that these are fascist powers who somehow want to cling to power…”

Khandelwal also remarked, “We all know that Mamata Banerjee has been involved in political drama. The kind of drama she has been doing for the last 10–15 days has been seen by the whole country. India is not a banana republic, where a person can decide on their own. India has a Constitution and a defined system…”

BJP Bihar State President Sanjay Saraogi also said, “She should accept it. The public has rejected them very clearly. Mamata Banerjee was defeated by a margin of over 15,000 votes. Therefore, she should accept her defeat…”

Meanwhile, BJP National Spokesperson C.R. Kesavan accused Banerjee of undermining democratic values, stating, “Mamata Banerjee’s malicious misconduct and outrageous rant refusing to resign is a blatant betrayal of democratic principles. It is a direct assault on our constitutional values… her misconduct is a grievous insult to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar.”

He further added, “The unbecoming remarks of Mamata Banerjee only goes on to expose her despotic mindset…”