Mamata Banerjee sustains injury after her vehicle brakes suddenly



Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Wednesday afternoon suffered a minor injury on her forehead when the driver of the car she was travelling in slammed the brakes suddenly.

The incident took place while Mamata Banerjee was returning to Kolkata after an administrative review meeting at Burdwan.

Sources aware of the development said when the driver slammed the brakes of the car suddenly the Chief Minister’s head hit the back of the drivers’ seat. However, the injury was minor and the Chief Minister returned to Kolkata by the same vehicle.

On Wednesday morning the Chief Minister had reached Burdwan by a state government chopper however, while returning the chopper could not take off because of bad weather.

So Mamata Banerjee decided to head back to Kolkata by road in her personal vehicle.

In June last year, the Chief Minister received an injury on her leg while trying to get down from her chopper when it made an emergency landing because of bad weather at an airbase of the Defence forces at Salugara in North Bengal.



