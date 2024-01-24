Nyayyatra Stopped: CM Siddaramaiah strongly condemns Dereliction of duty by Govt. of Assam

Mysore: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the BJP is deliberately creating problems for Nyaya Yatra. Terming it an unconstitutional act, the CM said ‘A Chief Minister should not behave like this. I strongly condemn this. He was speaking to the media in Periyapatna today.

Responding to the media’s question about the Assam government’s move to block Rahul Gandhi’s Nyaya Yatra in Assam, the CM said that despite writing a letter to the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister, they have not responded, the Constitution has given the freedom to every citizen to undertake a Padayatra or protest against any government. He said that Rahul Gandhi has taken out a padayatra to understand the problems of the country’s people and to find solutions for them.

The Nehru family is under threat and it is the duty of the Government of India and the State Government of Assam to provide adequate security to Rahul Gandhi. He said this would be a dereliction of duty. The Chief Minister of Assam state was in the Congress first and then joined the BJP and became the Chief Minister. He is doing this to please Amit Shah and Narendra Modi. It is not only dereliction of duty but their security system has failed. He said that encouraging such things is unconstitutional.

Replying to the media’s question about returning to the BJP, the Chief Minister said he will not return to BJP. BJP is deliberately letting this talk flow again and again. He said that he would not leave the Congress party for any reason.

The CM said that when he visited the Centre and met Amit Shah he assured to call a meeting on December 23rd to release the relief funds. But it has not been released till today. The meeting was called and postponed for some reason. I brought this matter to the notice of the Prime Minister when he visited the state recently. He said that the farmers of the state are suffering due to drought and have reminded him to release the relief immediately. The first installment will be released to farmers within a week

Until today, our government has managed to ensure drinking water for all. We have released Rs 550 crore as relief to farmers in the first phase so far. He said efforts will be made to deliver the first instalment to all the farmers within another week.