Man Arrested in Belman for Online Betting Through Gaming Apps

Karkala: Authorities in Karkala have apprehended a 45-year-old man for engaging in online betting activities through various gaming applications. Nazeer, a resident of Ganjimath, Mangalore, was taken into custody by the Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) of Karkala Rural Police Station following credible information indicating his involvement in online gaming and the attempted installation of related applications and websites on other individuals’ mobile devices.

The arrest occurred in Belman village, within the jurisdiction of the Karkala Rural Police Station. Upon inspection of Nazeer’s mobile phone, law enforcement officials discovered evidence of his utilization of website links and applications specifically designed for online betting purposes.

As a result of these findings, Nazeer was promptly arrested, and a formal case has been registered at the Karkala Rural Police Station under Crime No. 107/2025. The charges filed against him include violations of Section 78(i)(iii) of the Karnataka Police Act and Section 112(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

In addition to the arrest, police have seized Rs 30,000 from the accused. This sum is suspected to be directly linked to his betting activities and has been confiscated for further investigative purposes.

The raid was executed under the supervision and guidance of Dr. Harsha Priyamvada, IPS, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Karkala. The operation was conducted by a team comprising PSI Prasanna M.S., PSI Sundar, ASI Prakash, ASI Sundar Gowda, HC Prashanth, HC Chandrashekhar, HC Rudresh, and Mahantesh, all of the Karkala Rural Police Station.

The Karkala police department has stated that the investigation is ongoing.