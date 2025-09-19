Udupi Mandates Separate Licenses for Tobacco Sales; Only Five Gram Panchayats Declared Tobacco-Free

Udupi: In a decisive move to strengthen tobacco control measures, Udupi Deputy Commissioner Swaroopa T.K. has announced the mandatory requirement of a separate license for the sale of tobacco products across the district, in addition to the existing general trade license. This directive aims to enhance regulatory oversight and ensure stricter compliance with tobacco control laws.

The announcement was made during the second quarterly meeting of the District Tobacco Control Program, held at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Manipal on Friday. During the meeting, Swaroopa T.K. expressed disappointment over the limited progress in achieving tobacco-free status for gram panchayats within the district. Out of the 155 gram panchayats in Udupi, only five have been declared tobacco-free under the Tobacco-Free Village Scheme. The two most recent additions to this list are Heskathoor and Korgi gram panchayats.

The Deputy Commissioner urged health department officials to intensify their engagement with the public, create greater awareness regarding the harmful effects of tobacco consumption, and proactively work towards increasing the number of tobacco-free villages in the district.

Addressing the enforcement of existing regulations, Swaroopa T.K. emphasized the necessity for all shops selling tobacco products to obtain the mandated separate license. She acknowledged that the implementation of this rule has been suboptimal and directed officials to ensure that all shopkeepers comply with the licensing requirement without further delay. Non-compliance will be met with stringent action, she warned.

Furthermore, she reiterated the strict prohibition on the sale of tobacco products within a 100-meter radius of educational institutions, including schools and colleges. Heads of these institutions are tasked with monitoring compliance and reporting any violations immediately to the designated committee. Local bodies have been instructed to cancel the licenses of shops found to be flouting this critical regulation.

The Deputy Commissioner’s office also provided data on enforcement activities conducted in the district. From April 2025 to date, over 23 surprise raids have been carried out, resulting in the registration of 324 cases under Section 4, Section 6(A), and Section 6(B) of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) 2003. Fines totaling Rs 52,900 have been collected. Within the district hospital premises alone, 60 cases were booked, and fines of Rs 6,750 were levied. Swaroopa T.K. emphasized the need to further intensify such enforcement drives to deter violations and ensure a tobacco-free environment.

The meeting was attended by key officials, including Municipal Commissioner Mahantesh Hangargi, District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr. Basavaraj Hubballi, District Surveillance Officer Dr. Nagaratna, and other district-level enforcement officers. The collective commitment of these officials signals a renewed effort to combat tobacco use and enforce existing regulations effectively within the Udupi district.