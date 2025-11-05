Man Arrested in Mangaluru for Rs 24.78 Lakh Cyber Fraud Involving Online ‘Puja’ Promises

Mangaluru: Authorities in Dakshina Kannada have apprehended a 32-year-old man on charges of cyber fraud, accused of swindling a victim out of Rs 24,78,274 under the guise of providing solutions to personal problems through online rituals and prayers advertised on the social media platform Instagram.

The accused, identified as Vasuveva R, a resident of Yeshwanthpur, was taken into custody by the Dakshina Kannada District Cyber Crime Police following a formal complaint lodged by the defrauded individual. Upon receiving the complaint, law enforcement officials initiated an investigation, leading to the arrest.

During the operation, police officers seized four mobile phones and Rs 20,300 in cash from the accused. The total value of the recovered property is estimated at Rs 1,60,300.

According to police reports, Vasuveva R allegedly utilized his Instagram account to entice unsuspecting individuals with assurances of resolving personal and familial issues swiftly through specialized “pujas.” This deceptive practice ultimately resulted in significant financial losses for the victim.

The accused was presented before the court on November 5 and subsequently remanded to judicial custody, pending further legal proceedings.

Law enforcement authorities have issued a public advisory, urging citizens to exercise caution and vigilance regarding online scams. The public is strongly encouraged to verify the legitimacy of individuals or organizations offering miracle-based solutions through social media platforms, emphasizing the importance of critical evaluation to avoid falling prey to fraudulent schemes.