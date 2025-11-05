RSS Leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat Questioned by Police Over Controversial Speech

Puttur: Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat, a prominent leader within the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), presented himself before the Puttur Rural Police on Wednesday evening for interrogation. This action follows the registration of a case concerning a contentious statement allegedly made by Bhat during a recent public gathering.

Bhat’s appearance was prompted by an official notice issued by the investigating officer assigned to the Puttur Rural Police Station. The inquiry centers around a speech delivered by Bhat on October 20th at the “Deepotsava” program, which took place in Uppaligé, located in the Puttur taluk.

The legal action stems from a complaint filed by women’s rights advocate Eshwari Padmunj. In her formal grievance, Padmunj asserted that Bhat’s address included pronouncements inciting religious animosity, disparaging comments directed towards women, and material likely to disrupt the prevailing public tranquility.

In response to the complaint, the Puttur Rural Police initiated a formal case on October 25th, naming Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat and the organizers of the aforementioned event as subjects of the investigation. The case has been registered under pertinent sections of the law. Authorities have confirmed that the investigation into this matter is ongoing.