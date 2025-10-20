Man Arrested in Ullal for Sexual Assault on Minor Daughter

Mangaluru: Ullal Police have apprehended a man identified as Ameer on charges of repeated sexual assault against his minor daughter, spanning several years. The arrest was made following revelations of the alleged abuse, and a case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Police sources indicate that the accused is alleged to have subjected his daughter to repeated sexual abuse since her early childhood. The alleged crimes were brought to the attention of authorities after the victim, now older, confided in individuals about the sustained abuse she had endured.

The victim, who had been residing with her grandmother in Mukkachery, Ullal, was reportedly admitted to a private hospital in Derlakatte due to exhibiting symptoms of significant emotional distress. During the course of counselling sessions conducted at the medical facility, the victim disclosed details of the alleged sexual abuse perpetrated by her father.

Upon review of medical reports and counselling records, the Ullal Police initiated a formal investigation into the allegations. Subsequently, the accused, Ameer, was taken into custody on Sunday. He has been formally charged under the applicable provisions of the POCSO Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Authorities have confirmed that the victim is currently receiving medical care and ongoing psychological counselling to address the trauma she has experienced. The authorities are providing comprehensive support services to ensure her well-being and recovery.