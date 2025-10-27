Man dies as bus collides with car in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur

Jaipur: A tragic road accident in Jodhpur district of Rajasthan on Monday left one person dead and 30 others injured, ten of them critically, said officials here.

The accident occurred around 8 a.m. near Naiyon Ki Dhani on the Osian–Chadi Road, when a private bus carrying about 40 passengers collided head-on with an oncoming car.

According to police, the bus was travelling from Osian to Chadi, while the car was heading towards Jodhpur. The impact was so severe that the bus overturned and the car was completely crushed.

One man died on the spot, and 30 passengers from both vehicles were injured. The deceased has been identified as Bhanwar, a businessman from Bhinmal (Jalore), who was travelling to Jaipur with his family after Diwali celebrations. Upon receiving the report, the Osian police reached the accident site and, with the help of locals, rescued the injured from the wreckage.

All the injured were taken to the Osian Sub-District Hospital, from where ten critically injured individuals were referred to Mathuradas Mathur Hospital in Jodhpur for further treatment.

Naib Tehsildar Chhatar Singh Rajpurohit informed that there were seven occupants in the car — Bhanwar (deceased), his sons Arvind, Vinay, and Mahendra, as well as Mahendra’s wife Usha, driver Dilip Kumar, and Santosh Dave. Dilip, Mahendra, Usha, and Santosh sustained serious injuries and are being treated in Jodhpur. Six bus passengers have also been referred to Jodhpur.

They have been identified as Pooja (26), Kishna Ram (45), Sanjay, Nain Singh (62), Bhoja Ram (60), and Ganga Ram (65), all residents of nearby villages in Jodhpur district.

Eyewitnesses said screams echoed in the area as the bus overturned. Locals rushed to the spot after hearing the crash and helped in the rescue operation.

Police are investigating the exact cause of the collision, which is suspected to have been caused by speeding on a curved stretch of road.