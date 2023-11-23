Man found dead in hotel room in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: A man was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a hotel room in Mangaluru.

City police commissioner Anupam Agrawal said that the deceased Yashraj Suvarna, 43, a broker, was staying alone since November 15, at a hotel located in Bendoorwell in Manglore East police station limits.

On Wednesday night, while he was alone after having dinner, smoke was observed coming out from his room at around 12 midnight.

The Fire and Emergency personnel from Pandeshwar rushed to the spot and opened the door that was allegedly locked from inside and found him dead.

He is survived by his mother and wife. He was a resident of an apartment in Bikarnakatte.

The police are verifying if it was an incident of short circuit or suicide. An unnatural death report has been registered and investigation is on.