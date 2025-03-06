Man gets 20-year jail for sexually exploiting minor girl in Karnataka

Bengaluru: A Bengaluru Fast Track Special Court (FTSC) on Thursday sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually exploiting a minor girl and impregnating her. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict.

Judge N. Narasamma ordered the District Legal Services Authority to provide Rs 5 lakh compensation to the victim.

The incident was reported from the Cottonpet police station in Bengaluru on May 10, 2024. The accused had lured the victim to his house when no family members were present and committed the crime. The accused had threatened the girl afterwards and asked her to visit his house whenever he wanted and exploited her sexually four to five times.

The girl became pregnant following the exploitation. The father of the victim came to know about the incident when the girl was two months pregnant and lodged a police complaint against the accused.

The police filed the case under the Section 376 (3) and Sections 3, 4(2), 7, 8 of the POCSO Act and investigated the matter. The 18-year-old accused was arrested on May 13, 2024. The police had submitted a charge sheet against the accused to the court under the Section 376(3) of the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act.

The matter was investigated by the Fifth FTFC court, and judgment was delivered by Judge N. Narasamma.

On September 26, 2024, the court awarded death sentence to a convict who raped and killed three-year-old girl. The accused had lured the girl with chocolates on September 21, 2017 and had raped her in the nearby sugarcane fields in Belagavi district.

Accused despite being aware that the victim was three years old, he had lured her with chocolates, and after committing the crime, murdered her by putting mud in her mouth, nose and eyes and had also buried her from head to abdomen before absconding.



