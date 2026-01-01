Man hacked to death over Instagram messages to ex-girlfriend; girl’s brother, fiance arrested

Chikkamagaluru: An incident involving the murder of a man for allegedly sending messages on Instagram to his former girlfriend, whose marriage had been fixed with another man, was reported from Tarikere taluk of Chikkamagaluru district on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as 21-year-old Manjunath, a resident of Udeva village near Tarikere. The arrested persons include the girl’s brother Kiran, her fiance Venu, and their friends Appu and Manju. Manjunath was stabbed on Wednesday night near the Attiganalu village flyover and later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

According to the police, Manjunath and the woman were previously in a relationship, which she later ended. She had recently got engaged to Venu. However, Manjunath allegedly continued to send her messages on WhatsApp and other social media platforms despite repeated warnings.

He had recently posted a message on Instagram conveying birthday wishes to the woman and had also uploaded a video. After seeing this, the woman’s family became upset, and her fiance Venu reportedly questioned the family over the matter.

On Wednesday night, the woman’s brother Kiran allegedly called Manjunath to a flyover and questioned him about sending messages to his sister. Venu is said to have asked Manjunath whether he intended to come forward, speak to the family, and marry her. The argument escalated into a fight, during which Kiran allegedly stabbed Manjunath in a fit of rage, the police said.

Manjunath was shifted to a hospital by local residents, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The Tarikere police have registered a case in connection with the incident and are investigating the matter.

