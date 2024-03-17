Man kills live-in-partner for not serving food!



Gurugram: A man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his live-in-partner with a blunt object and belt after the woman refused to serve him food, the police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on March 13 at Chauma village in the Palam Vihar area here, the police said. The arrested individual has been identified as Lallan Yadav (35), a native of Bihar.

Lallan, who was arrested in Delhi, was staying with Anjali (32) for the last 6-7 months.

Karamjeet Singh, SHO Palam Vihar, said: “Lallan was an alcoholic and used to drink daily. He frequently quarreled with the woman. On Wednesday evening, he returned home and asked her for food but she refused.”

The refusal to serve food made Lallan angry, following which he attacked Anjali with a belt and a blunt object, and killed her.

Both used to work as labourers and were residing in an under-construction building at Chauma village in Palam Vihar.