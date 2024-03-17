Shivakumar says Congress confident of winning 20 LS seats in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Deputy Karnataka Chief Minister and president of the Congress’ state unit, D.K. Shivakumar, on Saturday, expressed confidence that the party would register a victory in 20 Lok Sabha constituencies (of a total of 28) in the southern state in the upcoming general elections.

Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said: “This is a festival of democracy. We need to enjoy, and celebrate this festival and fight it out as well. We are very confident of winning 20 seats in the state.

“We have almost finalised our list of candidates. The list will be finalised in the party’s poll committee meeting on March 19,” he added.

Replying to a query on the two-phased elections in Karnataka, he said: “We have faced two-phase elections in the past, and we will plan accordingly.”

Also responding to a question about fielding former prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda’s son-in-law Dr. C.N. Manjunath on a BJP ticket, he said: “The JD-S workers are very disappointed and upset… they are getting ready to join the Congress.”