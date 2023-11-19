2nd Month’s Swacch Mangaluru Shramadan from Ramakrishna Mission

Mangaluru: After the grand inauguration of Swacchanjali -Relaunching of Swacch Mangaluru Abhiyan 2.0 on 01.10.2023, Monthly Swacchatha Shramadan was organised today at the Clock Tower, Hampankatta surroundings area from 7.30 a.m. to 10 a.m on the 19th November. In the presence of Swami Jitakamanandaji, Adhyaksha of Ramakrishna Math, Mangalore, Executive Director of MRPL, B H V Prasad & Director of SCS Hospital, Dr Chandrashekar Sorake flagged off the Shramadan. Vedavyas Kamath, MLA of Mangaluru South, Army Veteran Captain Ganesh Karnik, MCC Member Kiran Kumar Kodikal, Dr Satish Rao & others were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Sri B H V Prasad said, “Ramakrishna Mission’s Swacch Mangaluru Abhiyan is truly laudable. Today at the Government level if issues regarding Swacch Bharath Abhiyan are discussed, Swacch Mangaluru Abhiyan of Ramakrishna Mission is always mentioned on a high note. It has won over the hearts of the public thanks to the sincere & dedicated efforts of monks of the Mission and the volunteers.”

Swami Jitakamanandaji said, “The 1st phase of Swacch Mangaluru Abhiyan undertaken from 2014 to 2019 was very successful in creating awareness among the public thanks to the dedicated efforts of volunteers & citizens of Mangalore city. In the second phase, monthly Shramadan and door-to-door awareness campaigns will be highlighted. We appeal to all the Mangaloreans to participate in this Abhiyan.”

Eminent people cleaned the main road symbolically. Volunteers Dinesh Karkera, Swaraj Mangalore, Vasanthi Nayak, Shivaram Addoor, Sunanda, Himmat Singh, Taranath Alva, Aniruddh Nayak, Kumar Satyanarayana, Avinash Anchan cleaned the surroundings of Clock Tower. Uday K P, Ravi K, Punith and others cleaned the fountain under the clock tower and removed the stagnant water that was the breeding ground of mosquitoes.

Physiotherapy students of Nitte Physiotherapy College under lecturers Rakesh Krishna & Neha Shetty cleaned the compound walls of Wenlock Hospital & University College and the paintings related to the Abhiyan & Mangaluru heritage with water. Kodange Balakrishna Bhat & Yogish Kayarthdaka cleaned the compound walls. “Youwa” Volunteers participated

Ramakrishna Math conducts “Youwa” residential youth camps for college students every weekend at the Ashrama. About 20 youths from the camp under Army Veterans Bellala Gopinath Rao, Gopal & CA Abhiram Shivakumar participated in the Shramadan. They cleaned the road from Wenlock Hospital to Clock Tower & the road dividers.

Sri Seetharama, Umanath Kotekar, Sanjay Prabhu, Kamalaksha Pai, Satyanarayana K V & other senior volunteers participated in the Shramadan. MRPL & Nitte University sponsored the Abhiyan. It was an inspiring morning for the dedicated volunteers of Swacch Mangaluru Abhiyan to participate with enthusiasm in the Swacch Mangaluru Abhiyan 2.O.

Report Submitted by: Swami Chidambarananda

(Chief Convener)