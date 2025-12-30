Man shot at by bike-borne assailants on Patna outskirts

Patna: A young man sustained serious injuries after being shot at by bike-borne assailants in the outskirts of Patna on Tuesday, triggering panic in the area.

The incident occurred on Soyma Road under the Saksohra police station area of Barh subdivision in the morning.

The injured man has been identified as Gore Lal Yadav. According to a police officer, unknown assailants riding a motorcycle suddenly opened fire at him and fled the spot.

As a result, Gore Lal fell on the road and suffered gunshot injuries to his head and stomach.

Upon receiving information, police reached the scene and rushed the critically injured man to the Barh Subdivision Hospital.

After receiving primary treatment, doctors referred him to Patna for advanced medical care.

The attending doctor confirmed that the injuries were serious, and the victim’s condition remains critical.

According to family members, Gore Lal Yadav was heading to inspect his agricultural fields early in the morning when the incident took place.

Police are currently investigating the case to ascertain the motive behind the attack and to identify the accused.

In a separate incident, a simple meal turned into a violent confrontation in Ghasiadih village under the Rajauli police station area of Nawada district on Monday night.

According to police, Rajesh Manjhi, his friend Gopal Kumar, and two other youths were eating chilli chicken when some unknown persons arrived and began arguing with them.

Initially, the altercation involved verbal abuse, but the situation escalated shortly afterwards.

Gopal Kumar stated that the accused returned after a brief interval and suddenly launched a knife attack.

During the assault, Rajesh Manjhi was stabbed three times — in the stomach, thigh, and arm — causing him to collapse with heavy bleeding.

According to Gopal Kumar, the knife attacks were so swift and sudden that they couldn’t comprehend what was happening.

Villagers immediately rushed him to a local hospital, from where he was referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) due to the severity of his injuries.

Another youth, Amarkant Kumar, also sustained injuries in the incident.

The Rajauli police station in charge said that upon receiving information, police reached the spot and initiated legal action.

A case has been registered, and efforts are underway to identify and arrest the accused with the help of CCTV footage and eyewitness statements.

The police assured that the culprits will be arrested soon.