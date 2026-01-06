Mandd Sobhann Inaugurates Silver Jubilee Year of Monthly Theatre Series

Mangaluru: Mandd Sobhann, a prominent Konkani cultural organisation, commenced the Silver Jubilee year of its acclaimed Monthly Theatre series (Mho’ynyalli Manchi) on January 4, 2026, at Kalaangann. The milestone marks 25 years of continuous dedication to providing a platform for Konkani artistes and promoting the language and culture through theatrical performances.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by a distinguished gathering, including MLC Ivan D’Souza, who lauded the organisation’s commitment to Konkani and assured his support in advocating for government recognition of Mandd Sobhann’s achievements. D’Souza inaugurated the program in a symbolic gesture, activating a model sugarcane juicer to reveal the names of the 289 monthly theatre programs presented to date.

Entrepreneur and philanthropist Austin Roach, of Bangalore, graced the occasion as the Guest of Honour. He officially launched Mandd Sobhann’s revamped website, “www.manddsobhann.org,” the “e-Bongsall” – an e-Library of Konkani books and “konkanishow.com,” a comprehensive site providing information on Konkani programs, by opening the door of a traditional Granary (Bongsall/Bandasale). Keron Madtha, the project lead for these digital initiatives, provided details on the platforms. Vikas Lasrado from Mandd Sobhann, along with Ajay D’Souza and Prinson Cardoza from TechHarmonix, were recognised for their technical contributions to the projects.

Mr Roach was also felicitated for his long-standing support of the Monthly Theatre series. In his address, he emphasised the importance of preserving and promoting the Konkani language, stating, “We must have pride in our language. Work must be done to use, preserve, and promote the language… For this achievement, the President and the committee of Mandd Sobhann are worthy of appreciation.”

Louis J. Pinto, President of Mandd Sobhann, welcomed the attendees and highlighted the vision of Eric Ozario, which inspired the Monthly Theatre project. Pinto stated that Ozario envisioned ‘Kalaangann should not remain just a building; Artistic work must flourish continuously,’ which led to the Monthly Theatre project. He congratulated Mandd Sobhann, the artists, and the audience for achieving this milestone.

During the event, the “Eric Ozario Amritotsav Research Grant – 2026” sanction letter was presented to Jasmine Lobo, Agrar. The grant, amounting to one lakh rupees, will support Lobo’s research on “Gumott Songs – A Linguistic Study (Historical, Linguistic, and Socio-Cultural Background).”

Rony Crasta, Secretary, and Sunil Monteiro, Treasurer of Mandd Sobhann, were also present on stage. Vitori Karkal served as the master of ceremonies for the formal program.

Following the inauguration, the 289th monthly program featured a musical concert by Prajoth D’Sa, an Australia-based software engineer. D’Sa was accompanied by Sonal Monteiro, Cleon D’Silva, Ayush Menezes, and the Blue Angels Choir on vocals, with musical accompaniment by Russell Rodrigues, Rishikesh Upadhyaya, Joswin D’Cunha, and Milton Braggs.